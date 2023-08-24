2023 CFMoto 800NK Advanced naked sportsbike official Malaysia launch at KLBS, priced at RM38,888

In Bikes, CFMoto, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 August 2023 1:56 pm / 2 comments

Shown at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show (KLBS) is the 2023 CFMoto 800NK Advanced naked sportsbike, priced at RM38,888 in Malaysia. The 800NK Advanced joins the 800MT adventure-tourer (RM53,800) in CFMoto’s Malaysian line-up.

Power for the 800NK Advanced comes from a liquid-cooled parallel-twin with DOHC and fed by EFI. According to CFMoto, the 800NK Advanced gets 99.2 hp at 9,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 81 Nm coming in at 8,000 rpm.

Power goes to the rear wheel via a slipper clutch equipped six-speed gear box and chain final drive. With 15-litres of fuel in the tank, the 800NK Advanced is said to tip the scales at 183 kg.

Suspension uses KYB upside-down forks in front, while an adjustable monoshock props the rear end. With Bosch ABS as standard equipment, the 800NK Advanced gets J Juan callipers on twin 320 mm diameter discs in front and a single J Juan calliper with 260 mm disc at the back.

In the cockpit an 8-inch TFT-LCD screen comes with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone along with over-the-air updates to the the 800NK Advanced’s software. Riding conveniences include a Smart Key system that allows for keyless starting as well as opening of the storage compartment and fuel tank cover.

