2023 CFMoto 800NK Advanced naked sportsbike official Malaysia launch at KLBS, priced at RM38,888

Shown at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show (KLBS) is the 2023 CFMoto 800NK Advanced naked sportsbike, priced at RM38,888 in Malaysia. The 800NK Advanced joins the 800MT adventure-tourer (RM53,800) in CFMoto’s Malaysian line-up.

Power for the 800NK Advanced comes from a liquid-cooled parallel-twin with DOHC and fed by EFI. According to CFMoto, the 800NK Advanced gets 99.2 hp at 9,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 81 Nm coming in at 8,000 rpm.

Power goes to the rear wheel via a slipper clutch equipped six-speed gear box and chain final drive. With 15-litres of fuel in the tank, the 800NK Advanced is said to tip the scales at 183 kg.

Suspension uses KYB upside-down forks in front, while an adjustable monoshock props the rear end. With Bosch ABS as standard equipment, the 800NK Advanced gets J Juan callipers on twin 320 mm diameter discs in front and a single J Juan calliper with 260 mm disc at the back.

In the cockpit an 8-inch TFT-LCD screen comes with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone along with over-the-air updates to the the 800NK Advanced’s software. Riding conveniences include a Smart Key system that allows for keyless starting as well as opening of the storage compartment and fuel tank cover.

