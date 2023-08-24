2023 SYM Tuscany scooter launch at KLBS, RM8,888

In Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 August 2023 12:09 pm / 0 comments

Launched for the Malaysia market at the ongoing Kuala Lumpur Bike Show is the 2023 SYM Tuscany 150 scooter, priced at RM8,888. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and there are three colours available – Red, Grey and White.

Hailing from Vietnam, the Tuscany 150 follows the classic Italian scooter styling closely, and comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Power for the Tuscany comes from an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

With the 149.6 cc engine fed by EFI, power for the Tuscany is rated at 14.74 hp at 8,000 rpm with a peak torque of 11.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Power goes to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Wheel sizing for the Tuscany 150 is 12-inches front and rear, shod with 110/70 and 120/70 rubber respectively. Braking is done with disc brakes front and rear, with combined braking system.

Inside the cockpit a monochrome LCD gauge displays all the necessary information while LED lighting is used throughout. The Tuscany 150 carries 5.7-litres of fuel in the tank and the specification sheet list weight as 273 kg (which has to be a typo.)

The Kuala Lumpur Bike Show 2023 (KLBS’23) is from 24 to 27 August at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL). Several motorcycle launches are scheduled during the show and manufacturers on display include Honda, QJMotor, CFMoto, Suzuki, Ducati and others.

