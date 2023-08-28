Gemilang Bersama Triton UGC contest – celebrate this Merdeka with Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia, win prizes

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 28 August 2023 10:39 am / 0 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced its latest campaign, the Gemilang Bersama Triton UGC Contest in celebration of this year’s national day. The contest, which runs from August 28 to September 17, invites Malaysians to exhibit their patriotic spirit while showcasing the allure and versatility of the Mitsubishi Triton at the same time.

No less than 50 prizes await winners, with vouchers and products worth up to RM15,000 from brand partners Philips Automotive Malaysia, A&W Malaysia, Bask Bear Coffee, Little Joe Malaysia and Hypergear Malaysia up for grabs.

How do you take part? Well, all you have to do is take a Merdeka-themed picture or video with a Triton and post it to Facebook or Instagram, and make sure to tag Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (on Facebook) or @mitsubishimotorsmalaysia (on Instagram), using the hashtag #GemilangBersamaTriton.

Participants can also sign-up for a test-drive with Triton Athlete to take pictures or videos of the pick-up to join the contest. You can schedule a test drive via MMM’s online showroom.

So, what are you waiting for? Show off your patriotism and passion this Merdeka through a creative photo of the Mitsubishi Triton, and you could be walking away with a cool prize.

