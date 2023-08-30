All-new MINI Cooper, Countryman to debut on Sept 1

In Cars, International News, MINI / By Mick Chan / 30 August 2023 12:44 pm / 1 comment

The upcoming MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman have been teased in an image on the BMW Group Facebook page, which has listed an online event dated September 1, Friday for the digital premiere of “the new MINI family” with the same image, according to the manufacturer.

Both upcoming models have been shown in their production forms, albeit wearing camouflage foil in May this year, and these have been revealed to be two of three models that will form the new MINI range; the third is to be called the Aceman.

As such, the Cooper name now denotes the model, specifically the three-door bodystyle, rather than just a variant as it did previously. Both the Cooper three-door hatchback and Countryman five-door crossover will get fully electric versions, and each model will offer E and SE variants.

2024 MINI Cooper and 2024 MINI Countryman development units

The MINI Cooper will be offered with electric powertrains from the outset, and there will be two variants – the Cooper E with a 180 hp electric motor powered by a 40.7 kWh battery pack, and the Cooper SE with a 215 hp electric motor powered by a larger, 54.2 kWh battery pack. From these, the upcoming MINI Cooper range is expected to have a maximum range of around 300 km to 400 km.

A similar approach will be taken by the Countryman, with a similar naming convention to be applied; the Countryman E starts the crossover range with a single, 191 hp front-mounted motor, and this will be joined by the Countryman SE that is a dual-motor AWD variant that will output 313 hp. Both Countryman variants will get the 64.7 kWh battery pack, and range has been quoted to be an estimated 450 km.

For the cars’ exterior, new wheel designs have been shown, featuring two-tone finishes. The earlier teaser images released in May reveal that the steering wheel and seat upholstery design that will go into the new MINI range, and the brand also disclosed that the marque’s signature central instrument display will be a full OLED touchscreen panel that measures 240 mm in diameter.

Just days remain before the new MINI Cooper and Countryman are uncovered in full, with accompanying details; stay tuned.

GALLERY: 2024 MINI Cooper, MINI Countryman in camouflage

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.