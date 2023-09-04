In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 4 September 2023 3:56 pm / 0 comments

Here’s more convenience for Audi owners in Malaysia, with a range of features bundled in one smartphone app. PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has unveiled ‘myAudiWorld’, a mobile app for all Audi owners that makes the ownership experience even more convenient, enjoyable, and tailored to customers’ needs.

You can do it all via the app, from scheduling a service appointment, receiving the latest offers and promotions, to locating the nearest Audi service centre. PHSAM MD Denyu Bostandzhiev says that this introduction means that owners are empowered with greater control over their Audi ownership and driving experience.

“The myAudiWorld app represents Audi Malaysia’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and reaffirms the brand’s dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions. With this, our customers have easy access to a wide range of services and features, essential for maintaining their Audi in pristine condition while offering unparalleled convenience, right from their mobile devices,” he said.

“In addition to what’s available for newer vehicles, the myAudiWorld app is dedicated to providing exceptional care for Audi vehicles that are five years and older, including parallel import vehicles. With exclusive care packages such as Audi Plus (which comes with roadside assistance) and Repair packages, we aim to promote peace of mind for our valued customers, ensuring that their vehicles receive the utmost attention and support they deserve,” he added.

The features of the myAudiWorld app include Service Appointment Request, Exclusive Offers (based on owner interests and vehicle history; redeem vouchers directly through the app), Dealer Locator, EV Charging Locations, Service Reminder, Emergency Assistance and News and Updates.

Once again, the myAudiWorld app is for all Audi owners in Malaysia – new, old and grey – and is available for download on the App Store, Google Play and the Huawei AppGallery.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.