UMW Toyota Motor sold 10,275 units in August 2023; 67,283 units YTD, up 9.2% from same period in 2022

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 7 September 2023 10:51 am / 0 comments

UMWT Toyota Motor (UMWT) has sold 10,275 vehicles across Toyota and Lexus brands in the month of August 2023, and the tally for the month was comprised of 10,033 units from Toyota and 242 units from Lexus. This represents an increase of 13% year-on-year over the total of 9,091 units sold in the same month last year.

This brings the company’s year-to-date sales to 67,283 units as of August 2023, which is a 9.2% increase year-on-year from the 61,639 units sold in the first eight months of last year.

“In line with Toyota’s overarching vision to ‘Move Your World’, we have maintained and strengthened our commitment to meet diverse customer needs by offering car models with features that resonate deeply with our Malaysian customers. In this, we are expanding our portfolio with vehicles that enrich the driving experience in every way,” said president of UMW Toyota Motor Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy.

The Toyota Corolla GR Sport was launched by UMWT towards the end of last month, bringing an add-on package valued at RM5,000 for the Corolla sedan to retail at RM152,800 OTR without insurance. This consists of the GR Sport design bumper, 18-inch GR Sport alloy wheels with wider tyres, GR Sport interior finishing and GR Sport suspension tuning.

