2023 Toyota Vios scores five-star Asean NCAP rating

The fourth-generation Toyota Vios has received a five-star rating from the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP), with this model subject to the more comphrehensive 2021-2025 assessment protocol.
The ASEAN NCAP report states that the variant tested was the G variant, built in Malaysia for the Malaysian market. The rating also applies to other variants of the Vios, made in Thailand for Brunei, Indonesia, Laos and Cambodia.
Adult occupant protection (AOP) finds the Vios scoring 35.25 points from a possible 40 points in the category, while child occupant protection (COP) sees the B-segment sedan score 16.64 points out of a possible 20 points in the category.
The availability of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) as well as other advanced safety assistance systems find the 2023 Vios 16,08 points out of a possible 20 points in the safety assist (SA) category, while the model has scored 10.73 points in the motorcyclist safety (MS) category.
Points weighting adjustments bring the overall score for the 2023 Toyota Vios to a total of 78.70 points, making it eligible for a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating. “ASEAN NCAP is pleased that Toyota is committed to ensure the safety of both the vehicle occupants and other road users by equipping the sedan with various safety assist technologies to protect them from unforeseen incidences while driving on the roads,” read the statement by ASEAN NCAP.
Comments
Don’t just cut and paste from the press release. Please explain why the side impact is weak with brown shaded at the chest area
that result is great and achieved five star Asean NCAP.
you can compare it to the Ford Everest crashed at the same speed:
https://html.scribdassets.com/6rbh8ybq4g51b7s4/images/1-4181ce771f.jpg
what car not five stars now..so in a way i think this standard is already obsolete. no need waste the resources/ material to crash the vehicles unless we up the standard
Well considering the Toyota Vios fall 12m down the Construction Manhole shaft and the latest dive explosion just next to the moving Toyota with all victims surviving the ordeal says a lot about the Toyota’s legendary safety.
Notchgate story quiet down already? Memang top notch.
Good Compliance,
