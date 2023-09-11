2023 Toyota Vios scores five-star Asean NCAP rating

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / September 11 2023 2:36 pm

The fourth-generation Toyota Vios has received a five-star rating from the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP), with this model subject to the more comphrehensive 2021-2025 assessment protocol.

The ASEAN NCAP report states that the variant tested was the G variant, built in Malaysia for the Malaysian market. The rating also applies to other variants of the Vios, made in Thailand for Brunei, Indonesia, Laos and Cambodia.

Adult occupant protection (AOP) finds the Vios scoring 35.25 points from a possible 40 points in the category, while child occupant protection (COP) sees the B-segment sedan score 16.64 points out of a possible 20 points in the category.

The availability of autonomous emergency braking (AEB) as well as other advanced safety assistance systems find the 2023 Vios 16,08 points out of a possible 20 points in the safety assist (SA) category, while the model has scored 10.73 points in the motorcyclist safety (MS) category.

Points weighting adjustments bring the overall score for the 2023 Toyota Vios to a total of 78.70 points, making it eligible for a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating. “ASEAN NCAP is pleased that Toyota is committed to ensure the safety of both the vehicle occupants and other road users by equipping the sedan with various safety assist technologies to protect them from unforeseen incidences while driving on the roads,” read the statement by ASEAN NCAP.

