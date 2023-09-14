Great Wall Ora R1 – data shows one unit registered in 2022, is the Ora Black Cat coming to Malaysia?

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Paul Tan / September 14 2023 7:45 pm

Here’s something we stumbled upon while trawling through the JPJ registration data on the Department of Statistics Malaysia’s data.gov.my portal. It appears there was a single unit of the Great Wall Ora R1 registered sometime in 2022.

We’re very familiar with the Ora Good Cat, but if you don’t follow the Chinese EV automotive industry closely you may have not heard of the R1. It is also known as the Ora Black Cat, which is more in line with the names of its siblings.

It’s basically a budget EV with a modest 49 PS, 125 Nm electric motor and a 33 kWh battery that can take it up to a 301 km NEDC range. Top speed is just 102 km/h, which is typical of small low cost EVs targeted at intra-city use. It has a wheelbase of 2,475 mm. Exterior dimensions are 3,495 mm long, 1,660 mm wide and 1,560 mm tall.

Is there a chance for it to be launched in Malaysia though? There has been news of a right hand drive launch in markets such as India but up to today, the launch has not happened.

In fact, it seems that the Black Cat/R1 has even been removed from the Chinese market oraev.com website. We did a bit more research and read that it has been discontinued to focus on models with higher priced (and thus better margins).

Do you think a budget EV like the Ora Black Cat would work in Malaysia? We recently tried one of these city EVs born out of China in the form of the Wuling Air. Read our review based on our driving experience on the roads of Jakarta.

