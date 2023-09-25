2023 MotoGP: Bezzechi wins inaugural Indian MotoGP

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 25 2023 12:48 pm

The first ever 2023 IndianOil Grand Prix of India saw Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider Marco Bezzecchi take the inaugural win. Ducati Desmosedicis took the first two places at Buddh International Circuit, Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac racing coming in second while Fabio Quartararo finished third on his Yamaha YZR-M1.

24-year old Bezzechi from Rimini, Italy, a protege of Valentino Rossi, had a good start, leading off with Martin and Pecco Bagnaia of Lenovo Ducati Factory Team. The Ducati riding trio then saw Martin in the lead, followed by Bagnaia and Bezzecchi, when a braking mistake from Martin saw Bagnaia grabbing the lead.

This was when Bezzecchi took the opportunity to slip into the lead, pushing Bagnaia into second and relegating Martin to third. With Bezzecchi pulling ahead, Bagnaia had Martin nipping at his heels while Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda was sitting in fourth.

The pressure finally got to Bagnaia as he washed out the front end, handing second race position to Martin. Meanwhile, Quartararo, having fought his way to third position, mounted a challenge to Martin’s second in the closing stages of the race right down to the chequered flag.

At the conclusion, Bezzecchi finished the IndianOil Grand Prix 8.649 seconds in the lead and putting himself third in the MotoGP World Championship standings with 248 points. Bagnaia retained his championship lead with 292 points despite the crash while Martin. stands second with 279 points.

