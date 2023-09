2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in Malaysia, three model variants, pricing starts at RM37,900

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 26 2023 11:41 am

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Celestial Red

After its preview at the Art of Speed in July, the 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is officially launched in Malaysia, with pricing starting at RM37,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. This price is for the Super Meteor Single in Astral paint, while the Super Meteor Dual in Interstellar and Super Meteor Tourer in Celestial paint schemes are priced at RM38,300 and RM39,300, respectively.

The Super Meteor is an all new motorcycle from Royal Enfield and is placed in the catalogue as a premium product. Categorised as a cruiser, styling follows the traditional design of low and broad seat, forward mounted footpegs and wide handlebar.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Astral Black

Power comes from a parallel-twin displacing 648 cc, with air- and oil-cooling and fed by EFI. With a six-speed transmission and chain final drive, the Super Meteor gets 47 PS at 7,250 rpm with 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm.

An overall weight of 241 kg means the Super Meteor is no lightweight but does have the benefit of added stability on the highway. Suspension is done with 43 mm diameter upside-down forks in front with 120 mm of travel while the rear end gets twin shock absorbers with preload adjustment giving 101 mm of travel.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Interstellar Green

Wheel sizing is 19-inches in front shod with 100/90 tyre, and the 167-inch back wheel gets a 150/80 tyre. Single hydraulic discs front and rear provide stopping power, the front with a 320 mm diameter disc and two-piston calliper, while the rear wheel gets a 300 mm disc and two-piston calliper.

Standard equipment is two-channel ABS while LED lighting is used throughout and a combination digital-analogue gauge displays all the necessary information. seat on the Super Meteor 650 is set at 740 mm while 15.7-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

