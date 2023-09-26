Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 26 2023 9:39 am

MBSJ has announced that the next Hari Tanpa Kenderaan Subang Jaya, or Subang Car-Free Morning, will be happening this Sunday, October 1. The event will start at 7am and will go on till 11am. This edition will incorporate the Selangor Criterium Series bicycle race.

As usual, Subang Car-Free Morning will be happening on the boulevard in front of Subang Parade and Aeon Big in SS15. As such, Jalan Kemajuan Subang, Persiaran Kemajuan SS16 and Jalan SS16/2 will be fully closed to traffic from 7am till 11am.

Jalan SS16/1 will also be partially closed to form a loop around the Subang Parade, Aeon Big and Mesiniaga row of buildings. However, this road will still be passable to traffic, shared between the event and vehicles.

MBSJ usually suggests three parking locations – Subang Parade, Aeon Big and along Jalan SS15/1A. If you choose the latter, do not obstruct traffic or block the entrance of the houses. Basically, park at legal parking lots.

Activities for this round will include street soccer, Pasar Karloot, archery, abseiling/flying fox, free health and eye checks, mobile ECG test, mobile payment counter, reflexology, dengue awareness, compost waste display, breakfast bazaar and an eco free market. There will also be a cooking demo by Chef Sakya from Summit Hotel. As mentioned, the Selangor Criterium Series cycling event will use the closed roads.

