UK government delays ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars to 2035, matching European Union’s target

Posted in International News / By Gerard Lye / September 26 2023 3:13 pm

The United Kingdom government has said it will postpone the ban on the sale of new petrol- and diesel-powered cars to 2035. The ban, which was announced nearly three years ago, was initially due to come into effect in 2030.

The move aligns the UK with the European Union (EU), which said it will ban the sale of new CO2-emitting cars (powered by petrol or diesel) from 2035. Even so, Sunak says the UK government is still aiming for the country to be Net Zero (carbon neutral) by 2050, noting that the change is a “more pragmatic, proportionate, and realistic approach” that “eases the burdens on working people.”

In his speech, Sunak stated he expected that by 2030, the vast majority of cars sold will be electric due to reducing costs, range improvements and better charging infrastructure. “People are already choosing electric vehicles to such an extent that we’re registering a new one every 60 seconds. But I also think that at least for now, it should be you the consumer that makes that choice, not government forcing you to do it,” said Sunak.

“Because the upfront cost is still high – especially for families struggling with the cost of living. Small businesses are worried about the practicalities. And we’ve got further to go to get that charging infrastructure truly nationwide. And we need to strengthen our own auto industry, so we aren’t reliant on heavily subsidised, carbon intensive imports, from countries like China,” he continued.

“So, to give us more time to prepare, I’m announcing today that we’re going to ease the transition to electric vehicles. You’ll still be able to buy petrol and diesel cars and vans until 2035. Even after that, you’ll still be able to buy and sell them second-hand. We’re aligning our approach with countries like Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, Canada, Sweden, and US states such as California, New York and Massachusetts and still ahead of the rest of America and other countries like New Zealand,” Sunak added.

