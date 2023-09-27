2023 Le Tour de Langkawi: KL road closures, Sept 30

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 27 2023 12:05 pm

The 2023 Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) will come to its conclusion this Saturday, September 30 at KLCC, Kuala Lumpur, having started on September 23 in Kerteh, Kuala Terengganu. Kuala Lumpur police have now announced the latest list of roads that will be closed for the final stint as the race enters the city centre this weekend.

There are also closures of major roads and highways this weekend for the KL Standard Chartered Marathon 2023, so do take note of both sets of road closures if you need to be in these areas. Specifically for the latest running of the LTdL, there will be nine road closures in and around the city centre. These will be:

Jalan Jelatek to Jalan Ampang towards the city centre and to Jalan Kampung Pandan

Jalan Kampung Pandan to Jalan Ampang towards the city centre and towards Ampang

Jalan Ampang Hilir to Jalan Ampang (city centre) and to the centre of Ampang

centre of Ampang to Jalan Ampang in KL

Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Ampang (beginning in from of PNB building)

Jalan Tun Razak westbound to the Jalan Ampang/Jalan Tun Razak intersection (in front of Intermark)

Jalan Yap Kwan Seng to the Jalan Ampang/Jalan Yap Kwan Seng intersection

Jalan P. Ramlee to the Jalan Ampang/Jalan P. Ramlee intersection

Jalan Sultan Ismail/Jalan Ampang intersection to the Jalan Ampang/Jalan Yap Kwan Seng intersection

All road closures and diversions for the 2023 LTdL will take effect from 3:15pm until 4:15pm, and therefore Kuala Lumpur Police have advised road users to plan journeys accordingly. As mentioned, be sure to take note of these alongside the closures for the 2023 SCKLM that is also taking place this weekend.

