2024 Toyota Vios Challenge race car to compete at Sepang this weekend – improved chassis, 1.5L, 5MT

Posted in Cars, Local News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / September 27 2023 9:58 am

This weekend marks the third and final round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival Season 6, with four champions set to be crowned at the Sepang International Circuit. If you’re a fan of close racing and want to witness all the action on track, the event is open to the public with free admission and takes place from September 30 to October 1, 2023.

At the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival, attendees will also get to see the debut of the new race-ready Vios based on the fourth-generation model that was launched back in March this year. Unlike the road-going version that features a CVT, the latest Vios race car comes with a five-speed manual transmission paired with a 1.5 litre engine.

It also has a more rigid and stable platform as well as revised aerodynamics, which are said to make the car more planted in the corners, more responsive to driver inputs and capable of even faster lap times. Nine celebrity racers in the Promotional Class will duke it out in the new car for the first time this weekend before it is carried over to all categories in the next season of the GR Vios Challenge in 2024.

The Promotional Class is currently being led by Zizan Razak, who is a clear favourite to be named champion this year with 70 points. His closest rival is Ezzrin Loy with 55 points as well as Shukri Yahaya who has 54 points. Meanwhile, the Rookie Class sees a close contest between Iman Danish with 59 points, and Elson Lew on 52 points.

Moving on the Sporting Class, Axle Sports driver Nabil Azlan has a slim five-point lead over Bradley Benedict Anthony, the latter with 63 points, while Panglima City Racing Team’s Kenneth Koh is currently in third with 41 points.

The highly competitive Super Sporting Class also sees a close battle for the championship after two rounds, with Prima Pearl TD Racing’s Mitchell Cheah currently leading with 59 points, just five more than Laser Motor Racing’s Putera Adam in second place.

Besides the on-track action, the finale of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival Season 6 is also a treat for concertgoers, with performances by hip-hop singer KMY KMO, local rapper Luca Sickta and Malaysian pop and alternative rock group OAG taking place on day one (September 30).

Day two (October 1) will see alternative rock band Iqbal M take to the stage before the main act of 16 Baris, which will feature Joe Flizzow, MK, SonaOne, ALYPH, AbangSapau, Killa Driz, Sophia Liana, Gard, Pele, Fuego and DJ CZA. There are plenty of other activities for attendees to take part in as well.

“The finale has been curated as a special thank you and to celebrate all our fans who have been instrumental in the continued success of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival,” said UMW Toyota Motor president, Datuk Ravindran Kurumsary.

“In six seasons of racing, a total of more than 18 million spectators (on ground) and online viewers have tuned into the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival and GR Vios Challenge racing series, firmly establishing it as the premier one-make saloon car racing series in Malaysia,” he added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.