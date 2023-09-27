Hydrogen refuelling stations, buses operational in Peninsular Malaysia next year

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 27 2023 10:45 am

The first hydrogen refuelling stations and hydrogen public buses are expected to be operational in Peninsular Malaysia next year, the minister of science, technology and innovation said, reported The Star. With Sarawak already embracing hydrogen vehicles and trams, it was only proper for the peninsula to embark on a similar effort to tap into the clean energy source, minister Chang Lih Kang said.

“The peninsula is poised to establish its first hydrogen station next year, alongside the introduction of several hydrogen cars and public buses. Once the first hydrogen refuelling station is operational, we will introduce multiple hydrogen vehicles for trial runs and deploy public buses powered by hydrogen,” Chang told the daily.

The first hydrogen refuelling station is a collaboration between the Malaysian government and Gentari, the clean energy subsidiary of Petronas. The ministry has invested RM12 million in the hydrogen initiative, and reflects the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable and innovative energy solutions, the minister said.

He added that the importance of Malaysia’s hydrogen-based energy ecosystem would align with the national hydrogen agenda, and this would be outlined in the upcoming Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap 2022-2050 (HETR). “Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to launch HETR and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) in October,” he said.

Sarawak was the first in Malaysia to receive the second-generation Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle

The usage rate of battery-electric vehicles was not ideal, mainly due to charging and pricing concerns, Chang said, explaining the rationale behind Malaysia’s simultaneous focus on EVs and hydrogen-powered vehicles. “Therefore, the government is dedicated to the collaborative efforts of the public and private sectors, which will play a key role in achieving the nation’s target of establishing 10,000 charging stations across Malaysia by 2025,” he said.

“Hydrogen vehicles are gaining momentum, so while Malaysia continues developing EV technology, it does not deter the government’s strategic approach to growing green vehicles and fostering a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation landscape in Malaysia, he added.

The HETR is structured in three phases; the short-term phase from 2022 to 2030 covering the 12th and 13th Malaysia Plans, the medium-term phase from 2031 to 2040 covering the 14th and 15th Malaysia Plans and the long-term phase from 2041 to 2050, covering the 16th and 17th Malaysia Plans, The Star reported.

In terms of petrol, MOSTI predicts that RON95 petrol with subsidies removed will cost RM2.75 per litre in 2030, increasing to RM4.02 per litre in 2040 and RM5.54 per litre in 2050, the report added. “In contrast, the price of green hydrogen per litre could be around RM5.22 in 2030, and when the technology matures, and usage expands by 2050, the price could go down further to RM3.50 per litre,” Chang said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.