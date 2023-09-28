2024 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 in Malaysia, RM299,900

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 28 2023 4:37 pm

Perhaps the ultimate iteration of a road-going Ducati superbike, the 2024 Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 is now in Malaysia, priced at RM299,900. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration and the Panigale V4 SP2 is available in very limited units for the Malaysia market.

Every Panigale V4 SP2 comes with an edition number and while Ducati has not said if its two-wheeled track weapon is a limited edition, previous experience suggests only about 1,500 units will be produced. The RM299,900 Panigale V4 SP2 slots above the base model Panigale V4 (RM159,900) and Panigale V4S (RM199,900), and below the 998 cc World Superbike Championship compliant Panigale V4R (RM458,900).

With the ‘SP’ moniker standing for “Sport Production”, the Panigale V4 SP2 is very much intended for track use. This is done with an even more powerful braking system, racing footpegs and various carbon-fibre components.

A kit for track use is supplied, which includes billet aluminium caps for the removal of rear-view mirrors, rear license plate holder delete kit and an open carbon clutch cover. Lightweight components include the carbon-fibre front mudguard and Marchesini forged alloy five spoke wheels for the Asia region (Europe gets carbon-fibre wheels.)

The Panigale V4 SP2’s 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V-four engine is derived from Ducati’s MotoGP efforts. In SP trim the V4 SP2 delivers 215.5 hp at 13,000 rpm, a power increase of 1.5 hp over the 2021 Panigale V4 with 123.6 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

Fitted as standard equipment is an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch with 520 chain to reduce driveline drag and engine braking response can be customised by using different secondary clutch springs.

Racetrack duty engineering includes a variable length intake system, dedicated gear-by-gear torque curves and four different Power Modes – Full, High, Medium, Low – along with new dedicated mapping improves throttle response on the track.

Brembo supplies its Stylema R four-piston radial-mount brake callipers, clamping 330 mm semi-floating discs. A self-bleeding Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder controls force on the front discs, and Bosch Cornering ABS EVO is standard equipment.

The V4 SP2 gets Ohlins suspension with electronically controlled 125 mm travel Ohlins NPX25/30 racing derived fork at the front and Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear, coupled with an Ohlins electronic steering damper. The suspension uses second generation Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 software with OBTI (Objective Based Tuning Interface) logic that gives intuitive suspension adjustment.

For the onboard electronics suite, the GPS module is supplied as standard, allowing activation of the automatic Lap Time function. With the addition of the optional Slick Ducati Performance Software, the Panigale V4 SP2’s traction control accommodates slick and rain tyres as well as coordinates of five different tracks and five additional customisable riding modes.

