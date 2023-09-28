2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4S in Malaysia, priced at RM141,900 and RM165,900, respectively

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / September 28 2023 2:22 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4, priced at RM141,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration, with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty. The 2024 Streetfighter V4 joins the 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4S in Ducati’s Malaysian catalogue, priced at RM165,900.

Designed Ducati’s “Fight Formula”, the Streetfighter V4 is powered by a Desmosedici Stradale V4, displacing 1,103 cc. Power for the Streetfighter V4 is rated at 208 hp at 13,000 rpm with 123 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

The engine is required for more power over the 2022 model year, taking updates first seen in the 2022 Panigale V4 superbike. These include revised engine mapping and four ride modes – Full, High, Medium and Low.

Power goes through a six-speed gearbox to the rear wheel using chain final drive. The reshaped fuel tank now carries 16.5 litres of fuelled weight is listed at 201 kg, wet, while seat height is set at 845 mm.

Suspension for the Streetfigther V4 is done with Showa BPF upside-down front fork, fully-adjustable, while the rear gets a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock, complemented by a Sachs steering damper. Brembo does the braking with Stylema Monobloc callipers.

A full suite of riding aids comes standard, including ride and power modes, Bosch cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, slide control and engine braking control. Also standard is launch control and Ducati up-and-down quickshifter.

Meanwhile, sharing the same specifications as the Streetfighter V4 is the 2024 Streetfighter V4s, differentiated mainly by the suspension. The Streetfighter V4S comes with Ohlin NIX30 upside-down front forks and Ohlins TTX36 monoshock, along with Oholin steering damper and Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension.

Completing the fit out on the Streetfighter V4S is Marchesini lightweight magnesium alloy wheels. Furthering reducing weight, a lithium-ion battery is fitted as standard equipment on the Streetfighter V4S.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.