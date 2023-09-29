Honda Motocompacto – foldable electric scooter with 20 km range, 24 km/h Vmax, 18.7 kg; RM4,667 in US

Posted in Honda Motorcycles, International News / By Mick Chan / September 29 2023 10:20 am

Honda has unveiled the Motocompacto, an all-electric take on the brand’s Motocompo from the 1980s that is compact and can be folded to fit in the luggage compartment of a car. The Motocompacto has been designed and developed by Honda engineers in the US states of Ohio and California, the company said.

Like its internal combustion-powered ancestor, the fully electric Motocompacto features a seat and controls which can fold away to become easily transported in vehicles, public transportation or be stored in tight spaces. Powertrain for the Motocompacto is a permanent-magnet direct drive electric motor rated to produce 16 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheel.

A full charge of its 6.8 Ah battery takes 3.5 hours from a 110-volt outlet via a charger that can be stowed onboard the Motocompacto, which will yield a maximum range of 12 miles (20 km), while top speed is 15 mph (24 km/h). Acceleration from a standstill to its top speed takes seven seconds.

The Motocompacto employs a heat-treated aluminium frame and wheels, while features include an LED headlight and tail light, side reflectors, as well as a welded steel loop on its kickstand for securing the vehicle, and is compatible with most bike locks, says Honda.

Also on are onboard storage, a digital speedometer, a charge gauge and a carrying handle, while a mobile app offers personal settings for lighting and ride modes via Bluetooth.

For dimensions, the Motocompacto measures 967.8 mm long (742 mm folded), 889 mm tall (536 mm folded), and 437 mm wide (94 mm folded) with a wheelbase of 742 mm and a seat height of 622 mm. The Motocompacto weighs 18.7 kg.

The Honda Motocompacto goes on sale in the United States via the Motocompacto website, and through Honda and Acura dealers from next month priced at US$995 (RM4,667).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.