Posted in Technology / By Paul Tan / October 1 2023 8:41 am

MaxTag has added two new colours to its special edition collection of SmartTAG compatible devices. The two new colours are “Daisy Blue” which is a kind of light blue and “Purple Lavender” which is a light purple.

If you bought a BYD Dolphin in either Surf Blue or Taro Purple recently, these two colours should match your car’s exterior well.

The two new MaxTAG colours are priced from RM178 which includes a USB C rechargeable 9V battery. You can buy the two new MaxTag colours here:

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.