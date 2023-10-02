Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift to arrive in Malaysia this month, deliveries by end of 2023 – from RM189k

At the launch of Tesla Malaysia’s Cyberjaya headquarters today, it was revealed that the first units of the new Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift will arrive in the country this month, with customer deliveries scheduled to happen by the end of 2023.
The refreshed Model 3 is the second Tesla model to be offered here after it was announced early last month, and is available in two versions. The base option is the Rear-Wheel Drive that starts at RM189,000, while the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive is priced at RM218,000. The specifications for each are as follows:
Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive
- 0-100 km/h time: 6.1 seconds
- Top speed: 201 km/h
- Range (WLTP): 513 km
Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive
- 0-100 km/h time: 4.4 seconds
- Top speed: 201 km/h
- Range (WLTP): 629 km
After choosing your preferred powertrain, there are also quite a number of options that you can add to your Model 3. These include:
Exterior colour
- Pearl White Multi-Coat: Included
- Solid Black: RM5,000
- Deep Blue Metallic: RM5,000
- Stealth Grey: RM7,500
- Ultra Red: RM11,000
Wheels
- 18-inch Photon wheels: Included
- 19-inch Nova wheels: RM7,500
Interior colour
- Black: Included
- Black and white: RM5,000
Driver assistance systems
-
Enhanced Autopilot (Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change): RM16,000
Full Self-Driving Capability (all functionality of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot): RM32,000
It should be noted that customer deliveries of the Model 3 will start ahead of the Model Y, the latter being the first Tesla vehicle offered for our market when the brand was launched here back in July this year.
However, deliveries of the Model Y are only scheduled to start sometime in early 2024. If you’ve placed an order for the Model Y but had a change of heart and want a Model 3 instead, you can do so by following this guide we’ve prepared.
GALLERY: Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift
