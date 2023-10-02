Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift to arrive in Malaysia this month, deliveries by end of 2023 – from RM189k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / October 2 2023 12:36 pm

At the launch of Tesla Malaysia’s Cyberjaya headquarters today, it was revealed that the first units of the new Model 3 ‘Highland’ facelift will arrive in the country this month, with customer deliveries scheduled to happen by the end of 2023.

The refreshed Model 3 is the second Tesla model to be offered here after it was announced early last month, and is available in two versions. The base option is the Rear-Wheel Drive that starts at RM189,000, while the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive is priced at RM218,000. The specifications for each are as follows:

Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive

0-100 km/h time: 6.1 seconds

Top speed: 201 km/h

Range (WLTP): 513 km

Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive

0-100 km/h time: 4.4 seconds

Top speed: 201 km/h

Range (WLTP): 629 km

After choosing your preferred powertrain, there are also quite a number of options that you can add to your Model 3. These include:

Exterior colour

Pearl White Multi-Coat: Included

Solid Black: RM5,000

Deep Blue Metallic: RM5,000

Stealth Grey: RM7,500

Ultra Red: RM11,000

Wheels

18-inch Photon wheels: Included

19-inch Nova wheels: RM7,500

Interior colour

Black: Included

Black and white: RM5,000

Driver assistance systems

Enhanced Autopilot (Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change): RM16,000

Full Self-Driving Capability (all functionality of Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot): RM32,000

It should be noted that customer deliveries of the Model 3 will start ahead of the Model Y, the latter being the first Tesla vehicle offered for our market when the brand was launched here back in July this year.

However, deliveries of the Model Y are only scheduled to start sometime in early 2024. If you’ve placed an order for the Model Y but had a change of heart and want a Model 3 instead, you can do so by following this guide we’ve prepared.

