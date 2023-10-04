2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4S – first ride in Spain

Posted in Bike Reviews, Bikes, Ducati / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 4 2023 1:57 pm

Calling it the “Enchanced Fight Formula”, the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4S made its first appearance in front of world media in Almeria, Spain. With the first generation Stradale engined V4 Streetfighter making its debut a scant two years and a bit ago in Rimini, why has Borgo Panigale issued an update so quickly?

The current Streetfighter V4, in base, S and SP versions, has sold well in Malaysia with its combination of aggressive looks and superb handling. But technology, as it does, marches on with specific reference to Moore’s Law.

During the press reveal in Almeria, Giulio Fabbri, Ducati’s Head of Product Communications, calls the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 a refinement of the Fight Formula originally revealed in 2020. With experience on on its MotoGP and World Superbike Championship racing efforts, the 2023 Streetfighter V4 has had some tweaks performed.

We would hesitate to call this a makeover, the changes made being more incremental changes with one or two major items which have a significant impact on the character of Ducati hyper naked bruiser of a bike. And we use the term “bruiser” with full intent here as shall be revealed as you read on.

But does the world need an upgraded hyper naked sports bike, albeit one that is already good within its performance envelope and in Malaysia, in a very expensive price range? Nothing succeeds like excess and in certain rare instances, more of the same can be better.





It will not surprise many improvements to the Streetfigther V4 have been made to an eye to racetrack performance, considering how all-conquering the boys from Borgo Panigale have been in the race championships last year. However, the Stradale V4 engine remains the same, still putting out 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 123 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

Nicola Zanani, the Vehicle Project Engineer in charge of the updated Streetfighter V4, said 70% of the Stradale engine’s torque is available at 4,000 rpm. So, a fist fighting brute of an engine, or so we thought.

Delving deeper into the changes to the engine, the Streetfigther V4 now gets the electronics suite from the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 superbike. Not merely a detuned version of the Panigale, the Streetfighter is, in effect, a naked Panigale V4.

Drawing on its initial experience with the first generation of the Streetfighter V4, Ducati has made the updated model a little more track focused and pushed a little more to the edgy side. On the day, the assembled international media were presented with two surprises.

One was the Streetfighter V4 for which we were to be given the ‘S’ version equipped with Pirelli Superbike racing slicks. Yeah, the ones for racetrack use only, accompanied by very attentive Ducati/Pirelli technical crew and fitted with tyre warmers.

The other surprise was the circuit itself, the 4.2 km long Almeria circuit. Not a racetrack, Almeria is more a test track, much frequented by vehicle manufacturers for putting vehicles through the paces.

Approaching the Streetfighter V4S on the day, media were told changes had been made to the mapping to make it more track focused. This involved, in Ducati’s words, the “A90” map, giving the Streetfighter V4 better throttle response and linear power delivery in the mid-range.

With five “Power Modes”, as Ducati calls them, the rider gets to choose between Full, High, Medium and Low well as a Wet Mode. But what does this all mean to you, as the rider?

Well, Low Power Mode restrains the Streetfighter V4 to 160 hp and is recommended for road riding. High and Medium modes gives engine mapping precisely calibrated to each gear to delivery the maximum allowable amount of power.

High Power Mode gives you the full monty and unrestrained access to all 208 hp and 123 Nm of torque without electronic intervention except for first gear. In Wet mode, for the Streetfighter V4S, aside from power being limited to 160 hp suspension settings are also made more forgiving to deliver more grip.

There are also revisions to the gearbox, with power delivery more closely matched to certain ratios to emphasise the track side “point and shoot” capability of the Streetfighter V4. Notably, the Streetfighter’s torque is meatier in the mid-range, not a lot but enough to make Ducati’s hyper naked deliver more “urge”.

What we found is the Streetfighter V4 is now a little more track focused, giving something like a direct connection between the rider’s brain and the rear wheel. Drive out of corners is a little more predictable, although we aren’t quite sure how much of this is down to the slick tyres.

The Streetfighter is also physically unchanged from the previous year’s, the riding position being pretty much head down and elbows out. Many will find the position a little too aggressive for daily riding although the Streetfighter could be pressed into service to do so.

But this would be very much a waste since this is, in Ducati’s words, the “Fight Formula” and it certainly does bring the fight to the opposition. Direct comparisons to competition such as the Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory will show the Streetfighter V4 is a little edgier but not raw, not in the sense of a bike like the KTM Super Duke R.

In terms of handling there is nothing to fault the Streetfighter V4 in its current iteration, the Ohlins providing the usual high standard of performance we have come to expect from Ducati at the top end of the catalogue. We did find the suspension at the rear a little stiff based on the factory settings.

For riders taking the Streetfighter V4 to the track and pushing things to the limit, we suggest taking a little time to enter the custom setting mode and fine tuning things a little. Was it was, for track work, with slick tyres, the rear was way to hard and the front was a little detached in certain corners.

Things got better as the track warmed up through the day and we began getting comfortable with the bike. Speaking of comfort, ambient temperature on the day never rose above the teens, which meant it was a little cold for those of used to Malaysian heat.

Which meant we were actively hugging the Streetfighter V4 for warmth. We have a feeling things will be a little different if you’re riding through Kuala Lumpur city centre and get caught up in a traffic jam.

All in the all, the Streetfighter V4 does what it says, it’s a scrapper of a bike, taking on all comers with no quarter asked for or given. If you’re a Panigale rider and still want that handling and power without all the dressing up of a superbike, this is for you.

