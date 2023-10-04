Modenas MEV-1, MEV-2 and MEV-3 electric scooters on display at IGEM – fleet use only, not for public sale yet

On display at the on-going IGEM show at the International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) are the Modenas MEV-1, MEV-2, and MEV-3 electric scooters (e-scooters). The trio of e-scooters are intended for fleet sales and are not currently available for public purchase.
Designed for urban use, the Modenas e-scooters feature hub-mounted electric motors in the rear wheel. All three also come with a step-through floorboard, facilitating ease of use for the rider regardless of gender.
At IGEM, an MEV-1 was shown emblazoned with the Pos Malaysia logo, while a large fibreglass cargo box was installed where the pillion seat would be. The MEV-1 comes with a 3.5 kW hub-mounted motor, rated at peak torque of 45 Nm and thus far 50 units have been delivered to Pos Malaysia.
Coupled to a pair of 60 volt 45 Ah lithium batteries weighing 18.8 kg per unit, Modenas says the MEV-1 gets a charging time of 3.5 hours per battery to 100% capacity with battery life estimated at 1,500 charging cycles. This is good enough to propel the MEV-1 to a maximum speed of 80 km/h while range is listed at 145 km at an average speed of 45 to 50 km/h, making it suitable for commercial use.
Curb weight of the MEV-1 is 145 kg, with a seat height of 760 mm. Combined braking is used with discs on the 12-inch wheels frong and rear, while suspension is done with telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers adjustable for preload.
Much smaller than the MEV-1 is the MEV-2, weighing just 68 kg and with a seat height of 720 mm. Twin lithium battery packs rated at 60 volts and 30 Ah weighing 10.5 per unit drive a 1.6 kW hub-mounted motor.
This gives the MEV-2 a range of 60km at an average speed of 45 km/h. Meanwhile, the governed top speed of the MEV-2 is listed as 55 km/h with a peak torque of 42 Nm from the electric motor.
Rounding out the range of Modenas electric scooter offerings for its fleet customers is the MEV-3. A 3 kW hub-mounted electric motor drives the 12-inch rear wheel, good for a governed top speed of 85 km/h.
Like the MEV-1, the MEV-3 gets twin 60 volt 45 Ah lithium battery packs, with a 3.5 hour charging time per pack to full capacity. Weight for the MEV-3 is listed at 110 kg while maximum load with 85 kg rider on board is set at 195 kg.
