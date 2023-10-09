2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid released for Europe

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 9 2023 3:33 pm

For Europe, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid makes its debut, following the Kawasaki Z e-1 and Ninja e-1. Expected in Kawasaki Europe dealer showrooms in January next year, the Ninja 7 Hybrid offers a compromise between internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles and pure electric two-wheelers (e-bikes).

Touting acceleration equivalent to a 1,000 cc superbike, the Ninja 7 Hybrid is powered by a brand new 451 cc parallel twin, water-cooled four stroke mill. With the rider allowed to manually select gears of let the gearbox do it automatically, engine power is supplemented by a 9 kW electric motor and battery pack.

This gives the Ninja 7 Hybrid the power equivalent of 58.3 hp on ICE, rising to 68.5 hp when combined with the electric motor in “e-boost” mode. Power for the electric motor comes from a 48 volt lithium-ion battery pack located near the centre of gravity for optimal weight distribution.

Kawasaki says the Ninja 7 Hybrid offers performance on par with a middleweight sportsbike with the earlier mentioned superbike level acceleration. However, fuel economy is at 250 cc level, with three ride modes – Sport-Hybrid, Eco-Hybrid and EV – offering performance to match the rider’s needs and situation.

Idling stop cuts the engine off at stops to conserve fuel while Automatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF) automatically puts the Ninja 7 Hybrid in first gear at a stop. Engaging “Walk Mode” allows the rider to creep the Ninja 7 Hybrid either forward or in reverse, allowing for easier maneuvering at parking lot speeds.

The full-colour TFT-LCD instrument panel comes with Kawasaki’s Rideology app and allows for connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. The Ninja 7 Hybrid comes in a unique to this model colour scheme of a matte lime green under cowl with silver and black bodywork.





Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.