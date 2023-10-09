Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / October 9 2023 12:42 pm

Didn’t we just start 2023 last month? Feels like it, but the reality is that we’re now in the final quarter of the year! The consolation is year end sales, and Honda Malaysia’s “Last Call Bonanza” monthly promo for October 2023 throws in the usual cash rebates, and more.

The campaign is for cars registered in October 2023, with total savings of up to RM12,000. Participating models are the City, City Hatchback, Accord and CR-V, and all are MY2023 models.

Naturally, the biggest discount is for the biggest cars here – the Accord D-segment sedan gets RM12,000 off. Prefer a family SUV instead? The CR-V also gets RM8,000 off this month, so take your pick from four variants – 2.0L 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 4WD and the Black Edition.

All five variants of the B-segment City Hatchback – S, E, V, V-Sensing and RS – get RM2,500 off. The five-door hatch without a boot is a more youthful sister of the City sedan, and is a good starter Honda for the younger crowd who might think that the booted City looks a bit ‘family’. Prefer the boot? The ever-popular City sedan comes with RM1,500 off.

That’s it, normally. But this month, Honda Malaysia is throwing in a bonus in the forms of service vouchers, low interest rates, petrol vouchers or good ol’ cash rewards. In addition, those who are going for the City E and V will get free Ecotint window film worth RM2,200. This special City E/V incentive is valid from now till December 31.

That’s a very decent amount of savings for brand new cars, and you may or may not have noticed that incentives in the post-pandemic world aren’t like what they used to be. So, if you’ve had your eye on one of these Hondas, this is a great opportunity.

