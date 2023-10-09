Hot Wheels Proton Saga 1:64 diecast now on sale in Malaysia – already being resold for up to RM250 online

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / October 9 2023 9:49 am

Mattel Malaysia has revealed the highly-anticipated Hot Wheels Proton Saga diecast model is now available for purchase a major departmental, toy specialty and convenience stores in the country. The 1:64 scale of Proton’s first model – the 1985 Saga – was first announced last December in conjunction with the company’s 40th anniversary.

At that time, the company also said it would expand its Penang, which is produces Hot Wheels cars for global markets. This has since been completed as of January this year, and will allow the company to increase its production capacity by an expected 20% by 2025 from the current average of nine million units per week. Mattel Malaysia runs the world’s largest Hot Wheels manufacturing plant.

The Proton Saga diecast isn’t a limited-edition model but is being sold as a Hot Wheels Basic Car (or mainline model) that will be included in the Dash/Case B group for 2024. The company says it will hold live unboxing sessions of the Dash B at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, with events scheduled to take place at October 8 and 15 at 10am as well as on October 14 at 5pm.

Aside from the mainline Proton Saga with a standard card, there will also be a version with a special blister card featuring the design of 9-year-old Saw Jane Harn from Penang. Her design won the Hot Wheels x Proton Kids Design Competition and was revealed at this year’s Art of Speed event in July. Unlike the mainline version that is sold now which will also be exported overseas, this version with the special blister card will only be marketed in Malaysia and is set to go on sale next year.

If you’re lucky enough to find a unit on the peg, the Saga diecast retails for RM9.90. We say lucky because it appears there are already individuals buying and reselling the model via online platforms for as much as RM250!

GALLERY: Hot Wheels x Proton Kids Design Competition at Art of Speed 2023

