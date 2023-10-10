Falling trees damage cars in Johor – get special perils insurance for vehicle coverage against storm damage

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / October 10 2023 10:26 am

Heavy rain and strong winds uprooted trees in Johor yesterday, which resulted in damage to parked vehicles where trees had fallen, the Buletin TV3 reported.

The storm began around 4pm, and the affected areas included Jalan Tebrau and Jalan Khalid Abdullah, Jalan Ayer Molek, Taman Pelangi and the areas surrounding Johor Bahru, the report wrote.

While the rainy season brings concern due to flash floods, falling trees that result from these storms also pose a big risk. Besides the potential for personal harm, vehicles parked beneath trees are also in harm’s way, and regular insurance does not cover damage from acts of God, such as these.

The special perils add-on is therefore key for being covered against damage from natural disasters such as falling trees as well as flooding. There is of course an additional sum to be paid for Special Perils coverage to be added, though it is a relatively small amount compared to the potential repair bill if one’s car is damaged by falling trees.

Of course, falling objects can’t be really avoided when driving, but parking under a clear space above is a better option instead of parking below trees. If nothing else, avoiding trees also helps to reduce exposure to fallen loose leaves, flowers, twigs, and the like.

6 kereta rosak dihempap pokok tumbang pic.twitter.com/21efVqfIDk — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) October 9, 2023

