2024 Moto Morini Calibro 650 cruiser launched for EU

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Moto Morini / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 17 2023 12:13 pm

Riders in Europe get the 2024 Moto Morini Calibro 650 cruiser for next year’s riding season. The Calibro 650 follows the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 and 650X adventure tourers (available in Malaysia and priced at RM39,999 and RM43,999, respectively).

Designed in Moto Morini’s European Style Center in Trivolzio, Italy, the Calibro 650 is designed by the same team that worked on the X-Cape. Styling closely resembles the Honda Rebel 500 (priced in RM32,899 in Malaysia) and in Europe is intended for the commuter and light cruiser market.

Power for the Calibro 650 comes from Moto Morini’s liquid-cooled parallel-twin displacing 649 cc. The engine has for a claimed power output of 59 hp at 8,250 rpm with 56 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, fed by Bosch EFI, compared to the 45.59 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm for the Rebel 500.

Like the X-Cape, the Calibro 650 gets single hydraulic discs front and rear, with two-channel ABS. Wheel sizing is 18 inches in front with a 16-inch hoop in the rear, in keeping with cruiser motorcycles in this category, and the Casilbro 650 comes with belt final drive, easing maintenance.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers hold up the back end, placing the rider’s seat 720 mm off the ground. Inside the cockpit, a combination digital/analogue gauge displays all the necessary information.

