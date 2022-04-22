In Bikes, Local Bike News, Moto Morini / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 April 2022 7:37 pm / 0 comments

2022 Moto Morini X-Cape 650X

After a preview of the 2022 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 in January, the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X have been officially launched in Malaysia, priced at RM39,999 and RM43,499 respectively. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and every Moto Morini in Malaysia comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects with stock available in authorised Moto Morini Malaysia dealer showrooms come mid-May.

Coming in as a CKD model, there are three colour options for the base model X-Cape 650 and the 650X – Dolomites Red, Monte Blance White and Carrara Grey. Difference between the two X-Cape 650s is in the wheels, the 650X coming with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, while the base variant gets alloy wheels in the same diameter, shod with 110/80 and 150/70 tyres.

Power for both X-Capes is the same, a 649 cc, liquid-cooled two-cylinder with a claimed power output of 59 hp at 8,250 rpm with 56 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, fed by Bosch EFI. A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the ground.

Bosch supplies two-wheel 9.1 Mb ABS for the X-Cape, with Brembo doing the braking with twin two-piston callipers clamping 298 mm floating discs on the front wheel and a two-piston calliper and 255 mm disc at the back. For riders desiring to go off-road, the ABS system on the X-Cape 650 can be switched off.

2022 Moto Morini X-Cape 650

Front suspension is done with a Marzocchi upside-down fork in front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. LED lighting is used throughout on the X-Cape, with a 7-inch TFT-LCD screen in the cockpit displaying all the necessary information, including Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

Weighing in at 213 kg dry, the X-Cape 650 carries 18-litres of fuel carried in the tank. Seat height is listed as 820 mm and there is 175 mm of ground clearance with primary competition for the X-Cape 650 in Malaysia comes from the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT, priced at RM37,989.