BYD Seal EV heads to Australia in December, priced from RM151k – RM36k cheaper than the Tesla Model 3

Posted in BYD, Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / October 18 2023 4:26 pm

Australia is the next country in the Asia-Pacific region to introduce the BYD Seal, with pricing and specifications announced for the EV ahead of its market debut there in early December. Pricing for the sedan starts from AUD49,888 (RM151,000) before on-road costs, making it AUD12,000 (RM36,300) cheaper than the Tesla Model 3, for which prices start from AUD61,900 (RM187,300).

The starting price of the car in Australia is also cheaper than that of Thailand and Singapore, where the Seal was launched recently. Pricing in Thailand starts from THB1,325,000 (RM172,800), while that of the car in Singapore starts from SGD242,888 (RM841,300).

For the Australian market, the Seal is available in three variants, and these are identical to that seen in Thailand and Singapore. The base version for the Seal is the Standard Dynamic Range rear-wheel drive, which features a single electric motor offering 201 hp (204 PS or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of twist. A 61.4 kWh Blade LFP battery offers the car up to 460 km of range.

The second variant is the Premium Extended Range, which is priced from AUD58,798 (RM178.000). It’s also rear-wheel drive, but with its single motor putting out 308 hp (313 PS or 230 kW) and 360 Nm offering it better performance. A 82.5 kWh LFP battery provides the car with up to 570 km of range.

The range-topping variant is the Performance AWD, which starts from AUD68,798 (RM208,000). As its suffix suggests, it has a dual-motor powertrain with 523 hp (530 PS or 390 kW) and 670 Nm, and the same 82.5 kWh battery as in the Premium variant provides it with a quoted WLTP range of 520 km.

Malaysia will of course be getting the Seal, with the car originally scheduled to be here by the end of this year. Its pricing is unlikely to mirror that seen in Australia, as RM150k would put it smack bang in the price zone occupied by the smaller Atto 3 SUV, which is priced from RM149,800 for the Standard variant.

It remains to be seen how it will be priced here in relation to its primary competitor, the facelifted Tesla Model 3, which starts from RM189,000 for the base Rear-Wheel Drive variant. It is worth bearing in mind that Tesla has additional perks obtained via MITI’s BEV Global Leaders programme.

GALLERY: BYD Seal EV at BIMS 2023

