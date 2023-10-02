Attractive AP incentives like those for Tesla Malaysia open to other brands, not exclusive – Tengku Zafrul

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / October 2 2023 8:34 pm

Earlier today, Tesla Malaysia officially launched its headquarters in Cyberjaya, with the facility serving not just as its head office in the country, but also as its first Experience Centre and service centre here.

This, along with the development of a Supercharger network, is in line with the EV maker’s investment plan for Malaysia, which fulfils the criteria defined by the ministry of investment, trade and industry’s (MITi) BEV Global Leaders programme.

The programme, known as “Peneraju Global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)” in Bahasa Malaysia, allows successful applicants to receive franchise APs. As highlighted previously, Tesla is the first successful applicant of the programme.

A few months ago, we asked investment, trade and industry (MITI) minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz if other automotive companies had applied for the BEV Global Leaders programme, and he replied that the government was open to applications, because the programme was not exclusive. However, they would need to qualify under the requirements and had to be a global leader, he explained back in July.

Following up on that, we asked him if any other applications had been received by the government, and he intimated that some companies had thrown their name into the ring, and there were discussions going on.

“So far, there are no other approvals yet, but there are a few interested parties – which I can’t share as to who they are – in talks with us to understand more about the various guidelines that they have to comply with, not just because of the technology, but also the spillover effect for their business,” he said during the launch of Tesla’s new HQ and first Experience Centre in Cyberjaya earlier today.

To recap, the requirements that have to be fulfilled for a successful BEV Global Leaders application are as such. Firstly, the cars imported into Malaysia have to be battery electric vehicles (fully-electric) and they also have to be SAEJ3016 Certified Level 2 Autonomous units.

Other requirements, to be executed within three years of approval, include the setting up of an office, sales and service centres in Malaysia. The company must also install at least 50 units of DC fast chargers with a minimum charging power of 180 kW, and at least 30% (15 units) of these chargers must be open for the public to use, allowing usage by EVs from other brands.

The company must also hire and develop the skillsets of at least 100 Malaysians, and the total workforce of the company must be at least 80% Malaysian. The company must also train at least five students from higher education institutions through industrial internship.

Additionally, the company must also cooperate with at least 10 higher education or TVET centres for knowledge transfer on BEVs/BMS/EV chargers or other related technologies, and also has to cooperate with at least 10 local companies and use local contractors for local charging networks.

