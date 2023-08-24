Tesla Superchargers in Malaysia installed by local team from EV Connection; completed in two weeks

In Local News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / 24 August 2023 11:13 am / 0 comments

Image from EV Connection Facebook page

The recently opened Tesla Supercharger facility at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur has been installed by a local team from EV Connection, the electric vehicle charging solutions provider has announced. The EV Connection technical team, along with Tesla had completed the installation within a span of two weeks, according to the firm.

Energy solutions provider Gentari has a 33.52% stake in EV Connection, while ACO Group holds a 6.98% share through ACO Holdings, according to The Edge.

Installed at the location just before the American electric vehicle brand made its official entry into the Malaysian market, the indoor Tesla Supercharger station consists of eight Supercharger units, which are capable of offering a charging output of 250 kW at its maximum.

Earlier this week, it was found that the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Tesla Supercharger site has gone online, with the rate at this location listed as RM1.25 per kWh along with an idle fee rate of RM4 per minute, essentially to deter charging bay hogging.

The idle fee is waived if the parked EV is moved within five minutes of the end of charging session, however the idle fee is doubled when the Supercharger station is at 100% capacity.

For the time being, the Supercharger site is for Tesla vehicles only, though selected sites in the future will allow charging of cars of other makes in line with the requirements of the MITI BEV Global Leaders Programme.

GALLERY: Tesla Supercharger site at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

