Tesla’s entry a boost to Malaysia’s EV ambitions, will spur development of EV ecosystem – Tengku Zafrul

In Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / 24 July 2023 11:21 am / 2 comments

Tesla’s entry into Malaysia, with the support of the ministry of investment, trade and industry’s (MITI) BEV Global Leaders initiative, sends a signal to the global market about the country’s electric vehicle (EV) ambitions, said MITI minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“Tesla coming in (via the programme) is quite significant, because it sends a signal that we are serious about developing our EV industry,” he said. He added that the company’s decision to set up its charging infrastructure ahead of the arrival of its cars into the market not only shows the company’s intent, but

would help instil confidence among investors who are keen to invest in charging networks and facilities.

He said that, given that the EV industry was still at a nascent stage, many local and foreign investors, including those involved in the charging business, were still waiting for “certainties” in the market before making any investment decision.

“They want to know how fast the cars are coming in, and for people investing in charging, they want to see us opening up also. Tesla is setting a good example by installing the charging stations first. We are, in a way, liberalising the industry, and we have to push,” he said when launching the Tesla Supercharger station at Pavilion KL last Wednesday, a day before the brand officially made its debut in the country.

Zafrul added that the building of charging stations, not just Tesla’s, would also grow the local automotive ecosystem, as many Malaysian companies are involved in the supply chain of these. This, he said, is in line with the government’s hope of creating a significant economic spillover that would benefit the country and people.

“Malaysia has a strong electrical and electronics (E&E) ecosystem that was built over the last 50 years, especially in the semiconductor business, which is a key component in making EV cars. It’s sizable, and it is good to see Malaysian companies supporting not just Tesla but the whole EV industry,” he said.

Asked if other automotive companies had applied for the BEV Global Leaders programme, he said that the government is open to applications. “We are open. It’s not exclusive. If they can do what Tesla can do, they will get the same treatment, but they need to qualify (under the requirements) and must be a global leader,” he said.

