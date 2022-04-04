In BYD, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 4 April 2022 11:08 am / 3 comments

Chinese manufacturer BYD has shown official images of the Seal electric vehicle, which is based on its e-platform 3.0 architecture that underpinned the Ocean-X concept vehicle. This is the second model from its Marine Life range of electric vehicles, following the Dolphin that was the first in this series.

According to CarNewsChina, the Seal EV fastback four-door measures 4,800 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,920 mm, and as such will compete directly against the Tesla Model 3. Here, the Seal has largely retained the form of the Ocean-X concept, from the X-design of its face, bonnet and side profile character lines and rear window line kink.

The BYD Seal EV features an 800-volt electrical architecture and will offer a cruising range of up to 700 km, and is powered by the BYD Blade EV battery that will power the Seal in either rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions. Rear-wheel-drive versions are offered in 150 kW (204 hp) and 230 kW (312 hp) variants, while the all-wheel-drove version gets a 160 kW (217 hp) front motor and a 312 hp rear motor for a combined output of 530 hp.

In its most powerful AWD version, the BYD Seal is claimed to achieve a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds, while the headlining 700 km battery range figure is likely to come from one of the rear-wheel-drive versions of the Seal fastback four-door.

Prior to the Seal, BYD has also released the Atto 3 electric SUV that is also built on the firm’s e-platform 3.0 with the Blade EV battery; for reference, the Atto 3 gets its battery pack in two sizes, a 50.1 kWh pack that is rated for a WLTP range of 320 km, while the larger 60.4 kWh pack offers a WLTP range of 420 km.

Measuring 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm, the Atto 3 electric SUV is closer in size to the Hyundai Kona Electric and the Kia Niro EV.

The BYD Seal EV is expected to make its live public debut at the Beijing motor show this month. Production of the Seal will be at the BYD Changzhou facility where annual production capacity is planned to be 60,000 units, and it aims to sell 5,000 units of the Seal per month. According to CarNewsChina, the BYD Seal has been confirmed for an Australian launch, where it will be badged as the Atto 4.