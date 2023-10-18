Guthrie, AKLEH highways now on the open payment system – pay toll with Visa/Master credit, debit cards

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 18 2023 5:00 pm

Prolintas has announced that the open payment system (OPS) for toll collection is now on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway and the AKLEH. This means that you can use credit, debit or prepaid cards to pay toll on the two highways.

Nothing new, just a continuation of the trial run that started on September 15 at both highways. Applicable toll plazas include the Guthrie’s Bukit Jelutong, Elmina and Lagong; and the AKLEH’s Datuk Keramat toll plaza.

Credit, debit and prepaid card toll payment is only for Class 1 (cars) and you’ll have to use designated lanes. Look out for the Visa, Mastercard and MyDebit logos on the gantry. Of course, one can continue to pay toll using Touch n Go, SmartTag and RFID – OPS is just an additional option for motorists. Which method are you using and why?

