Open payment system for toll collection officially begins on 11 highways – on Penang Bridge, year end

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 29 2023 4:22 pm

The open payment system (OPS) for toll collection using debit and credit cards has now been implemented, with the system officially operational as of today on 11 highways, Bernama reports.

While a total of 12 highways agreed to implement the OPS, Penang Bridge is only expected to begin running the OPS at the end of this year. This is to allow the concessionaire to study the system further, according to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The 11 highways with the OPS in place are:

Nanta said the implementation of the OPS would provide motorists with another option for toll payment, as an alternative to existing methods such as Touch ‘n Go (TnG), SmartTag and radio frequency identification (RFID).

“Our objective is to provide payment options for users since previously, there were only one or two systems and sometimes a road user’s (TnG) card balance is not sufficient (for toll payment). So, road users now have another option, namely the OPS,” he said after officiating the implementation of the system at the Loke Yew toll plaza on Besraya earlier today.

“This is also the first step towards implementing the multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) system in the future,” he said. He added that discussions are ongoing to expand the implementation of the OPS on other highways.

