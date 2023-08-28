NPE, Besraya highways open payment system trial begins – pay toll with Visa, Master credit/debit cards

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 August 2023 4:06 pm / 0 comments

IJM’s toll division has announced that trials for the open toll payment system (OPS) have started at the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) and the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya).

Open payment system means that you can pay toll at these two highways with your debit or credit card, in addition to existing methods like Touch n Go, SmartTag and RFID. Look out for the Visa, Mastercard and MyDebit logos on the toll gantries.

The concessionaire reminds users to have enough credit for toll payment. Should payment with a bank card fail, motorists can attempt another bank card or use the good ol’ Touch n Go card.

IJM’s two city highways join a growing list of highways trialling the OPS. Last week, the ALR Group’s LDP, Sprint, Kesas and Smart Tunnel joined the OPS club. The MEX highway is also accepting bank cards. All in, 12 highways have agreed to OPS. Now that we have the option of bank cards, which toll payment method do you prefer?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.