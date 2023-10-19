Over 200 bookings for RM400k Honda Civic Type R FL5 – 19-unit first batch allocated via ballot tomorrow

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / October 19 2023 2:25 pm

The FL5 Honda Civic Type R may be a RM400k Civic, but that’s not stopping a long line of well-heeled Malaysians trying their luck for one. There are now over 200 names in the fish bowl, Honda Malaysia (HM) says.

Luck? If you haven’t heard, the latest CTR is the first car in Malaysia to be sold via ballot. HM made the decision to draw names instead of the usual first-come-first-served method as our market’s allocation for this year is only 20 units, including one unit for HM’s internal use. That’s 19 keys up for grabs when demand for the mega hatch is so big.

The SOP is this. One puts his name and a deposit at a Honda dealer, and all names are handed over to HM, who will pick the names in a ballot. We’re told that the draw – which happens tomorrow – will be done internally, but audit-compliant. If you’re in the running, good luck.

Like its FK8 predecessor, the FL5 Civic Type R uses a KC20C1 2.0 litre turbo-four mated exclusively to a six-speed manual driving the front wheels – no auto option, nor AWD, which is the way it should be. Outputs for Malaysia are 319 PS at 6,500 rpm and 420 Nm of torque from 2,600 to 4,000 rpm, slightly lower than the 330 PS/420 Nm of Japan – like Australia, this is probably due to our fuel quality.

Get the full deal on the sixth-generation Civic Type R in our launch report, which also has a small gallery of past masters such as the EK9, FD2 and FK8. If you missed this boat, more will be coming next year.

GALLERY: 2023 Honda Civic Type R FL5 in Malaysia

