Ducati Multistrada V4 RS – the adventure-touring superbike, or vice versa, dry clutch, titanium, 180 hp

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 20 2023 12:57 pm

Superbike perfomance comes in the form of the 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, the sportiest of the Borgo Panigale firm’s adventure-tourers. Changes over the base Multistrada include dedicated engine mapping, carbon-fibre and titanium bits and 17-inch wheels.

Motive power uses the Ducati Desmosedici Stradale V-four mill, taken from the Panigale V4 superbike. Power is rated at 180 hp at 12,250 rpm with 118 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm.

The six-speed quickshifter equipped gear box has its final ratio shortened to provide that little bit more top speed while the lower five cogs remain unchanged. New for the Multistrada V4 RS is the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch made from billet aluminium, with model specific springs and slipper ramps.

Improving thermal comfort, the Desmosedici Stradale engine comes with rear cylinder bank deactivation when the bike is stationary, in neutral and with the engine temperature above 70°. Offering greater comfort, the upwash ducts that channel fresh air to the rider’s legs, can be closed or opened as desired for cooling or heating.

The electronic riding aids on the Multistrada V4 RS now includes a Race ride mode, complementing the standard High, Medium and Low modes. Race mode delivers maximum power in all gears, with prompt response from the throttle.

Lightweight Marchesini forged aluminium wheels in 17-inch sizing are fitted front and rear, offering a 2.7 kg weight saving over the Multistrada V4S. Coming as standard are Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres, in 120/70 front and 190/55 rear sizes.

Ohlins provides its Smart EC 2.0 suspension system, similar to the the Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S. As used in the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, the Ohlins suspension is recalibrated for the best balance between comfort in relaxed and sporty riding.

Braking uses Brembo Stylema callipers clamping 330 mm discs, with brake pads purloined from the Panigale V4. The rear gets a a single 265 mm diameter disc with Brembo floating calliper while Bosch-Brembo 10.3ME Cornering ABS comes as standard.

The Multistrada V4 RS draws on a previous model from model, the Monster S4 RS, which was built on the same design principals of incorporating a Ducati superbike into street guise. Carbon-fibre is used for the front mudguard, hand guards (a design exclusive to the Multistrada V4 RS), front “beak” and heat shields.

The slender and lightweight techno-polymer tail integrates the passenger handles while the seat frame support is made from titanium to save weight, saving 2.5 kg over standard. Produced in a numbered series, every Multistrada V4 RS will come with a black anodised aluminium plate, embellished with the Italian flag, attached to the triple clamp.

