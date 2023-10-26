2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 for Malaysia, RM78,800

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 26 2023 2:37 pm

2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Glass Blaze Orange

Now in Malaysia is the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 adventure-tourer, priced at RM78,800 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Coming into Malaysia as CBU from Japan, the V-Strom 1050 is a favourite of riders notably in Europe and Australia where it is seen as a very capable all-rounder motorcycle.

Differentiating the V-Strom 1050 from the RM88,800 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050DE is the deletion of switchable ABS, otherwise known as “Gravel” mode. Otherwise, the V-Strom 1050 gets three ride modes – Active (A), Basic (B), Comfort (C) and Off – with four traction control modes.

The V-Strom 1050 is powered by a 90-degree, liquid-cooled V-twin displacing 1,037 cc. Power is claimed to be 105.5 hp at 8,500 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive to the rear wheel.

2023 Suzuki V-Strom 1050 Pearl Vigor Blue

Wheel sizing on the V-Strom 1050 is a 19-inch cast alloy wheel in front, shod with 110/90 tyre, while the rear gets a 17-inch cast alloy wheel wearing 150/70 rubber. Suspension is done with upside-down forks while the rear get a preload-adjustable monoshock.

Coming standard is an up-and-down quickshifter and Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.). This gives the V-Strom 1050 Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), Motion Track Brake System, Cruise Control System, Hill Hold Control System, Load Dependent Control System, Slope Dependent Control System, Suzuki Easy Start System and Low RPM Assist.

The V-Strom 1050 also comes with adjustable seat height from the base setting of 855 mm and an adjustable windshield while weight is listed as 252 kg with 20-litres of fuel carried in the tan. There are two colour options for the V-Strom 1050 in Malaysia – Pearl Vigor Blue and Glass Blaze Orange – and a range of official accessories is available including hard luggage, heated grips and fog lights.

