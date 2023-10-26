Honda SCe Concept e-bike at Japan Mobility Show

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 26 2023 5:24 pm

Seen at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo is the Honda SCe electric scooter (e-bike). The SCe Concept is a prototype at the moment, says Honda.

According to the press release, the SCe Concept is equipped with two swappable batteries or in Honda parlance, a “Mobile Power Pack”. Located under the seat, Honda says the batteries give the SCe Concept good speed and range, although no numbers were revealed.

From the photos, the SCe Concept comes with a flat board and seat large enough for a rider and a pillion, indicating its intended use as a an urban runabout. A rear wheel mounted motor delivers power from the battery, moving away from the hub-mounted motors usually found in electric scooters of this class.

The front wheel gets a single hydraulic disc brake while the rear wheel looks like it is stopped by a drum brake. Although a concept at this stage, the SCe looks like it will use an LCD screen which might feature the usual connectivity options to the rider’s smartphone.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks and a single shock absorber in the rear. What do you think, a possible future electric scooter from Honda?

