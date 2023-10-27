2024 Yamaha XSR900GP and the Yamaha OW70

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 27 2023 10:01 am

Recently revealed, the 2024 Yamaha XSR900GP, Yamaha’s throwback to its racing roots of three decades past, was seen at the Japan Mobility Show. Alongside the XSR900GP was its famous forebear, the Yamaha YZR500 OW70, the Iwata firm’s Motorcycle Grand Prix racing machine.

Developed from the 1982 YZR500 OW60/OW61, the OW70 carried over the V-four mill while the frame was further developed and evolved into what became the famed Yamaha “Deltabox”. A foreshadowing of what was to become de rigeur in the road motorcycling world, the OW70 was designed specifically to use a 17-inch front wheel, moving against the trend of 16-inch wheels for racing at the time.

While road bikes in that era used 19-inch front wheels, something of a hang over from the British motorcycles of the 1930s, the 17-inch front wheel offered a balance between stability and quick steering. This was notable, as 16-inch front wheels were notorious for twitchy handling while 19-inch wheels made steering movement ponderous.

The OW70’s most legendary rider was “King” Kenny Roberts, who fought a ferocious 1983 Motorcycle Grand Prix World Championship season against fellow American Freddie Spencer who was riding the Honda NS500 three-cylinder. The 1983 season is considered one of the greatest battles in Grand Prix history, on par perhaps with the similar rivalry between Mike Hailwood and Giacomo Agostini in 1967.

The race went down to the wire at the San Marino Grand Prix, with Roberts needing first place and Spencer finishing third at best in order for the Californian to win the championship. At the end, Roberts crossed the line first, ending his Grand Prix career on a high note while Spencer ran a calculated race to take second place and with it, the Grand Prix Championship.

With its reveal just ahead of the Japan Mobility Show, the Yamaha XSR900GP joins the standard model XSR900 in its European catalogue. For those who might ask, the XSR900 never made it to Malaysia except as a demo model and it appears unlikely the XSR900GP will be sold in the local market.

Carrying a half fairing in front and a single seat cowl in the rear, the XSR900GP draws on the lines set by the OW60. The rear seat cowl is removable, revealing a pillion seat for two-up riding duty.

Rear set footpegs are supplied, adjustable between two positions while clip-on handlebars are fitted, placing the rider slightly more forward than the standard XSR900. The Yamaha Deltabox frame is tuned to optimise stability in turning with an aluminium steering shaft fitted.

KYB upside-down front forks are installed with fully adjustable preload, rebound and compression damping. At the rear, a KYB monoshock comes with remote preload adjustment and is hidden from sight to maintain the slim and sporty looks of the rear cowl.

Brembo supplies a radial brake master cylinder to improve braking performance, acting on twin hydraulic callipers on the front wheel. There are three ride modes as well as cruise control, an up-and-down quickshifter and new 5-inch full colour TFT display with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

A six-axis Intertial Measurement Unit (IMU) controls the Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS) as well as the front wheel Lift Control System (LIF) and Brake Control System (BC). The XSR900GP is powered by Yamaha’s Crossplane CP3 engine, producing 119 PS at 10,000 rpm with 93 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

GALLERY: Yamaha YZR500 OW70

