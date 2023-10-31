MITI developing e-bike battery swapping standard

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 31 2023 4:56 pm

A national standard on battery swapping for electric vehicles in being developed by the Malaysian government. Speaking to the Dewan Rakyat, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Liew Chin Tong said the standard is expected to be completed and gazetted in 2024.

The standard takes into account existing standards used internationally, including by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the United Nations Regulation (UNR), said Liew.

“The development of the standard involves active participation of multiple government agencies including the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Malaysian Institute of Automotive, Robotics and Internet of Things (MARii), and industry players particularly electric bike (e-bike) suppliers and higher learning institutions,” Liew said in a The Edge report.

Liew added the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has initiated talks with the Motorcycle and Scooter Assemblers and Distributors Association of Malaysia (MASAAM). Industry players such as RydeEV and Mo Battery have also participated in discussions.

This answer was in response to a question from Lee Chean Chung (PH-Petaling Jaya) enquiring on Malaysia’s medium-term plan to develop e-bike battery swapping technology. In the recent 2023 Malaysian Budget, a rebate of up to RM2,400 for the purchase of electric bikes was tabled to enable greater adoption of e-bikes.

