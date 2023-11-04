PACE 2023: Save up to RM10k with the Volkswagen Golf GTI, RM23k with the Arteon; 7 years free service

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / November 4 2023 2:27 pm

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is officially up and running at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so come on over from November 4-5 to find the best deals on new and pre-owned cars, along with additional perks and the chance to win great prizes.

At the Volkswagen booth, you can get up close with the full range of models that are now all equipped with the IQ.Drive suite of advanced driver assistance and safety systems. These include the Golf GTI and R, Tiguan as well as the Arteon, meaning whichever Volkswagen you opt for, you can be sure that you’re supported by systems designed to make your daily drive more convenient and safer.

There are also some great deals on Volkswagen models at PACE 2023, including savings of up to RM10,000 when you book a Golf GTI as well as rebates of up to RM23,000 with the Arteon. Both are also offered with seven years of free maintenance that can help reduce your ownership cost.

The rewards don’t end there, as booking a new car at PACE 2023 also entitles you to RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to Volkswagen, other participating car brands at PACE 2023 include BMW and MINI (both represented by Auto Bavaria); Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star); Audi, Volvo, Proton, Mitsubishi and smart (all represented by EON); Subaru; Hyundai; BYD and Isuzu. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas, a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia. The event also has myTukar as a co-sponsor, which offers customers a platform serving as full-stack solution for buying and selling used cars in an easy and convenient manner.

If you’ve been waiting for your chance to get a Volkswagen, the right time is now at PACE 2023, where you’ll also get extra perks and benefits. The two-day event is currently ongoing at the SCCC from November 4-5.

