2024 WSBK: Petronas MIE Racing Honda promotes Malaysian racer Adam Norrodin to WSBK for 2024

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Motorsports, WSBK / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 6 2023 10:00 am

Johor boy Adam Norrodin is being promoted to the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) class for the 2024 season. Adam is joined by team mate Scotsman Tarran Mackenzie and the duo will campaign the Honda CBR1000RR-R superbike.

Earlier, Petronas Honda MIE Racing Honda Team announced Malaysian racer Hafizh Syahrin would be leaving the team at the end of 2023 after two seasons, along with team mate Brazilian Eric Granado. Adam and Mackenzie currently ride for MIE Racing in the Supersport World Championship (WSSP) class.

25-year old Adam welcomed his promotion to the premier production supoerbike racing class, saying it is an opportunity he has been waiting for for a long time. “It’s a big decision to jump to World Superbike but it’s a great opportunity for me and something I’ve wanted for a long time. We know that the championship will be even more competitive next season and so it will be a big challenge,” said Adam.

Tarran Mackenzie (left), and Adam Norrodin

“To represent Petronas and my country, Malaysia, is a real honour, and I’m truly grateful for this chance. I’ll now focus on training harder than ever to prepare for what I know will be a tough but very stimulating year,” he added. Adam started his professional international racing career in 2014, competing in the Asia Talent Cup (ATC) in 2014 and 2015 as well as competing in the CEV Moto3 Junior championship during the 2015 season.

In 2016 he moved to the Moto3 World Championship with four top ten finishes in the 2017 season. In 2019 he competed in both the Spanish championship and the Asia Road Racing Championship (Supersport class) before given the chance to race the final rounds of the 2019 Moto2 championship season with the Petronas Sprinta Racing and moving back to CEV and the Asia Superbike 1000 series for 2020 – 2020 SS600 Asia Road Racing Championship – to 2022 before joining MIE Racing in 2023.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.