2024 MV Agusta LXP Orioli adventure-tourer revealed

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 7 2023 6:07 pm

Covers have been thrown off the 2024 MV Agusta LXP Orioli adventure-tourer, with production limited to just 500 units. The LXP Orioli is a tribute to to Italian motorcycling legend Edi Orioli who competed in the World Rally wearing Lucky Strike Explorer colours.

The LXP Orioli will come in a numbered edition and every example will be personally autographed by Orioli. Touted as a luxury segment adventure-tourer, the LXP Orioli counts its equipment, technical features, choice of materials and attention to detail as its plus points, with a focus on performance both on- and off-road.

Power for the LXP Orioli comes from a new 931 cc, inline three-cylinder, developed entirely in MV Agusta’s Varese, Italy, plant. With the engine weighing 57 kg, the LXP Orioli gets 124 hp at 10,000 rpm and 102 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, with 85% of torque available at 3,000 rpm.

The engine is contained in an alloy perimeter frame with removable sub-frame, coupled to an aluminium alloy swingarm. Suspension is provided by Sachs, with fully-adjustable 48 mm diameter upside-down forks giving 210 mm of travel, while the rear monoshock is adjustable and provides 210 mm of travel.

Typical of an enduro bike with off-road intentions, the LXP Orioli’s spoked tubeless wheels are 21-inches at the front and 18-inches at the rear, shod with off-road ready Bridgestone Battleax AX41 tyres. Braking is done by Brembo, with Stylema four-piston callipers on 320 mm discs in front and a two-piston calliper with 265 mm disc at the rear while Continental MK100 cornering ABS is standard with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation).

A full suite of electronic riding aids comes as standard equipment on the LXP Orioli, with a 7-inch TFT-LCD instrument panel showing the necessary information. The seat is height-adjustable to two positions – 850 mm and 870 mm – while weight is listed as 220kg dry and 20-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

