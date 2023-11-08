2024 CFMoto future motorcycle range shown at EICMA

Posted in Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 8 2023 3:26 pm

Showcasing its future motorcycles at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy was China motorcycle maker CFMoto. Hailing from Hangzhou, China, CFMoto has been making inroads into the international market with motorcycles built to an eye to performance, notably with its involvement with the Preustel GP team in MotoGP Moto3.

At EICMA, a new entry into the 125 cc segment was shown, the CFMoto 125NK Concept. The 125 NK Concept is targetted to the younger rider and is based on the earlier NK-C22 Concept bike. Coming with a single-sided swingarm, the 125NK Concept is adorned with carbon-fibre from the rear wheel cover to the intake air duct.

CFMoto 125NK Concept

An SC Project exhaust can is seen on the 125NK Concept and this will likely be offered as a performance extra on the production model. Power comes from a liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill, likely to put out about 15 hp, a typical number for motorcycle in this class.

Taking aim at the dual-purpose side of things is the CFMoto MT-X Concept, likely to emerge into the market as a competitor to the Tenere 700 and Ducati Desert-X. Tagged as the “Explorer Machine” the MT-X Concept sports what looks like long-range fuel tanks on either side of the engine.

CFMoto MT-X

An eight-inch tall LCD instrument panel is oriented vertically calls back to the map readouts of Dakar Rally off-road racing motorcycles. The MT-X Concept is fitted with a 21-inch spoked front wheel with likely an 18-incher at the rear.

Meanwhile, the production ready CFMoto 450MT dual-purpose enduro motorcycle was seen at the CFMoto stand, Carrying a 449 cc parallel-twin mill, the 450MT gets 43.5 hp at 8,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 44 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

CFMoto 450MT

This is coupled with a 175 kg dry weight and long travel 200 mm suspension by KYB, adjustable for preload and with 20 levels of rebound damping with 220 mm of ground clearance. Wheel sizing is 90/90-21 in front and 140/70-18 rear, with 820 mm seat height with an 800 mm optional low seat.

Standard equipment is Bosch two-channel ABS which can be switched off for off-road duty. A 5-inch curved TFT-LCD display features Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone and allows management of the 450MT’s traction control.

CFMoto 800NK GP

Moving up the range of CFMoto road bikes, the 800NK GP is the most powerful naked sports in CFMoto’s NK range. Drawing on CFMoto’s efforts in Moto3, the 800NK GP comes clad in the team’s racing livery and uses the same suppliers as the racing team.

In single-seat configuration, the 800NK GP is fitted with Ohlins adjustable suspension in the rear, slip-on exhaust, raised footrests and lowered handlebars. Completing the fit out are CNC machined components, fork and swingarm protection.

