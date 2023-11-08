No KL Car Free Morning this Sunday, Deepavali hols

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 8 2023 11:48 am

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM this Sunday, November 12. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled due to the Deepavali holidays.

Deepavali, the Hindu ‘festival of lights’ falls on November 12. That means that next Monday is a replacement holiday, which means it will be a long weekend break for many.

Fans of the KLCFM – where 7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.

