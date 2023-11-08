PLUS issues Deepavali 2023 travel time advisory for North-South Expressway; 2 million vehicles expected

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / November 8 2023 10:12 am

PLUS Malaysia has released its travel time advisory (TTA) for the North-South Expressway for the upcoming Deepavali festive season, over the period of November 10 to 14, 2023.

For travellers on the outbound journey on November 10 and 11, departing the Klang Valley heading towards the Northern region such as Perlis, Kedah, Pulau Pinang and Northern Perak, users are advised to enter the highway between 8am and 11am, while for central Perak (Slim River – Sungkai), the advisory is the enter the highway between 4pm and 7pm.

For those departing the Klang Valley for the southern region, those heading to Johor and Melaka South (Ayer Keroh and Jasin) are advised the enter the highway from 10am to 1pm, while those from Negeri Sembilan and Melaka (Simpang Ampat) are advised to begin highway travel from 1pm to 4pm. Highway entry from other regions is advised to be after 10pm.

Meanwhile for the return leg back into the Klang Valley on November 12 and 14, those travelling from the Northern region of Perak, Kedah, Pulau Pinang and Perak are advised to enter the highway between 10am and 1pm. For those making the return from Southern regions, Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, travellers are advised to enter the highway from 8am to 11am; all others are advised to enter the highway after 10pm.

In addition to this travel time advisory, PLUS is also rolling out its My-TTA Public Pilot via the PLUS App for travel planning.

Highway users may also obtain real-time traffic information from X (formerly Twitter) on their handle @PLUSTrafik, the Putri chatbot, electronic signboard (VMS) at selected locations, along with traffic report broadcasts from major radio stations.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.