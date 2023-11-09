2023 Aprilia RS660 Extrema in Malaysia, RM79,900

Posted in Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 9 2023 3:14 pm

Now in Malaysia is the 2023 Aprilia RS660 Extrema, priced at RM79,900, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The Extrema name is in reference to the Aprilia 125 Extrema produced from 1992 to 1994.

As the sportiest version of the RS660, the RS660 Extrema is lighter than the standard model by 3 kg, tipping the scales at 166 kg dry. The liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine remains unchanged, with 100 hp at 10,000 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm from 660 cc.

A new and lighter street-legal exhaust system by SC Project with carbon silencer accounts for the weight saving hill remaining street legal. Unlike the RS660 which has the exhaust can sitting underneath the engine along with the catalytic convertor, the Extrema has its exhaust exiting on the right.

A carbon-fibre front mudguard and belly pan also shaves weight while a single seat cowl replace the pillion seat. A pillion seat is supplied should the rider desire to switch the Extrema to two-seater configuration.

A full suite of riding aids including traction control, cornering ABS, engine brake, engine map, and wheelie control – all adjustable – is standard equipment. An added feature of the Extrema is software that allows the rider to set the supplied quickshifter in race shift pattern.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.