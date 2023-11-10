Honda CB350RS seen at Malaysia MotoGP Sepang

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 10 2023 4:50 pm

Making an appearance at the 2023 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix is the 2023 Honda CB350RS. No pricing for the CB350RS, which was last seen at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show. Staff at the Boon Siew Honda stand at the Sepang International Circuit Concourse area were tight-lipped about the appearance of the retro-styled, save to say, “the bike maybe released next year, maybe.”

The CB350RS comes with an air-cooled, single-cylinder, 350 cc mill fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of torque, going through a five-speed gearbox to the rear wheel via chain final drive.

The CB350 RS also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (traction control) and an assist-and-slipper clutch. Weight for the CB350 RS is claimed to be 179 kg and seat height is seat at 800 mm off the ground.

Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking uses a 310 mm disc on the front wheel and a 240 mm disc at the rear, clamped by Nissin callipers, while two-channel ABS is standard fitment.

Rolling on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, the CB350 RS comes shod with 100/90-19 and 150-70-17 rubber front and back. TheCB350 RS comes with a two-tone tank and one colour option was seen at the Malaysian MotoGP, Black with Pearl Sports Yellow.

